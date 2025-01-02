Duluth man charged with stealing 40 hockey sticks in theft that derailed Mankato team

Cole Saice was arrested Monday and charged Jan. 2. According to the complaint, surveillance footage near the downtown Holiday Inn shows a male entering the bus around 5 a.m. and departing with a large duffel bag. He returned within the hour carrying the bag and attempted to open storage compartments on the sides of the bus. He left with the bag, and walked behind the nearby Chum shelter. Later that night, a different man was found with the bag, which contained many hockey sticks. He said he found it near a dumpster behind the shelter.