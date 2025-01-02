DULUTH – A 23-year-old Duluth man faces a felony theft charge in connection with 40 hockey sticks stolen from the Mankato West High School boys hockey bus downtown last weekend.
Duluth man charged with stealing 40 hockey sticks in theft that derailed Mankato team
Cole Saice said he returned to the bus after the initial theft because another man “wanted in.”
Cole Saice was arrested Monday and charged Jan. 2. According to the complaint, surveillance footage near the downtown Holiday Inn shows a male entering the bus around 5 a.m. and departing with a large duffel bag. He returned within the hour carrying the bag and attempted to open storage compartments on the sides of the bus. He left with the bag, and walked behind the nearby Chum shelter. Later that night, a different man was found with the bag, which contained many hockey sticks. He said he found it near a dumpster behind the shelter.
Saice, when arrested, told police he took the bag and returned later for more because someone named “Bear” wanted in on the theft.
“He asked me ... if I could help him, so I helped him,” Saice said in the complaint.
He admitted dumping the bag. More hockey sticks and other equipment were also found nearby.
The Scarlets stored their hockey sticks, together worth about $12,000, in the team bus parked near their hotel in downtown Duluth on Friday afternoon. They discovered the sticks were stolen when they unloaded gear for their game against Anoka High School early Saturday morning. The theft forced the team to postpone its game against Anoka in the Heritage Holiday Classic tournament.
Minnesotans stepped up in the wake of the theft, raising thousands on a fundraising site to replace the gear.
