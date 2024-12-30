A Duluth man has been arrested in connection with the theft of Mankato West High’s hockey sticks

The theft was reported to Duluth Police shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, and about 12 hours later, Duluth officers saw a man walking in the 100 block of East 3rd Street with “a few of the items,” according to a Duluth Police news release. The man said he found the items behind the Chum homeless shelter. The man didn’t match the description of the suspect police were looking for, however, he was jailed on an unrelated warrant.