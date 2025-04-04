High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, April 3

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 4, 2025 at 3:45AM
Kiana Bender (3) of Cloquet was safe under the tag of Kenzie Grunst (14) of Mankato West in the fifth inning. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ &#x2022; cgonzalez@startribune.com &#x2013; North Mankato, MN &#x2013; June 6, 2019, Caswell Park, High School / Prep state softball semifinals,
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Thursday

Baseball

MINNESOTA

• Blooming Prairie 11, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2

• BOLD 4, Mankato Loyola 2

• Caledonia 9, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1

• La Crescent-Hokah 2, Pine Island 1

• Luverne 9, Pipestone 1

• Luverne 12, Worthington 2

• Mabel-Canton 5, Spring Grove 2

• Maple River 16, Blue Earth Area 0

Related Coverage

High Schools

Hopkins basketball standout Anthony Smith III commits to North Dakota

High Schools

High school football: Coaching changes at Holy Family, Coon Rapids and Osseo

• St. Charles 14, GMLOK 1

• United South Central 4, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 0

• Windom 11, Jackson Co. Central 1

• Winona Cotter 4, Lewiston-Altura 1

Softball

MINNESOTA

• Austin 7, Byron 4

• Caledonia 18, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 0

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 7, Blooming Prairie 6

• Mabel-Canton 11, Spring Grove 1

• Martin County West 10, Nicollet 8

• St. James 8, Madelia 0

• Triton 15, Medford 10

• United South Central 15, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 0

• Windom 15-16, Blue Earth Area 0-4

• Winona Cotter 5, Lewiston-Altura 2

Tennis • Boys

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Elk River 7, Totino-Grace 0

• Rogers 5, Spring Lake Park 2

Track and field • Boys

CONCORDIA (MOORHEAD) INDOOR

• Minnewaska Area 113, Park Christian 78, Wahpeton (N.D.) 73, Moorhead and Kindred (N.D.) 53, Ada-Borup West 48, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (N.D.) 47, Maple River (N.D.) 34, Carrington (N.D.) 32, Enderlin (N.D.) 14, Richland (N.D.) 7.

MSU MANKATO RELAY CHAMPIONSHIP

• New Richmond (Wis.) 648, Coon Rapids 576, Apple Valley 498, Eau Claire Memorial (Wis.) 470, Annandale and Burnsville 426, Rochester John Marshall 420, Hudson (Wis.) 396, DeLaSalle 324, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 276, Edina 236.

TOM LIEB INVITATIONAL

At Faribault

• Faribault 115, Albert Lea 92, Northfield 86, West Lutheran 70, Minnesota Deaf 6.

Track and field • Girls

CONCORDIA (MOORHEAD) INDOOR

• Minnewaska Area 124, Wahpeton (N.D.) 80.5, Carrington (N.D.) 77, Maple River (N.D.) 75, Park Christian 72, Moorhead 55.5, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (N.D.) 21, Richland (N.D.) 19, Ada-Borup West 18, Enderlin (N.D.) 13, Kindred (N.D.) 11.

MSU MANKATO RELAY CHAMPIONSHIP

• New Richmond (Wis.) 592, Hudson (Wis.) 560, Annandale 554, Eau Claire Memorial (Wis.) 552, Coon Rapids 534, Apple Valley 500, Rochester John Marshall 412, DeLaSalle 360, Burnsville and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 276.

TOM LIEB INVITATIONAL

At Faribault

• Faribault 155, Northfield 129.5, West Lutheran 39, Albert Lea 32.5, Minnesota Deaf 9.

Volleyball • Boys

SUBURBAN EAST

• Woodbury def. White Bear Lake, 3-1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Austin def. Farmington, 24-26, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24, 15-8

• Eastview def. New Prague, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13

• Mound Westonka/Orono/Waconia def. Apple Valley, 24-26, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13

• Prairie Seeds def. Irondale, 3-2

• Rochester Mayo def. East Ridge, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22

• Rosemount def. Park of C.G., 25-14, 25-14, 26-24

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Rogers, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 17-15

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Thursday, April 3

Kiana Bender (3) of Cloquet was safe under the tag of Kenzie Grunst (14) of Mankato West in the fifth inning. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ &#x2022; cgonzalez@startribune.com &#x2013; North Mankato, MN &#x2013; June 6, 2019, Caswell Park, High School / Prep state softball semifinals,

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

High Schools

Defending champs return for more in Minnesota high school golf

card image

High Schools

Meet 13 Minnesota track and field athletes to keep an eye on this spring

card image