Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, April 3

Thursday
Baseball
MINNESOTA
• Blooming Prairie 11, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 2
• BOLD 4, Mankato Loyola 2
• Caledonia 9, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 1
• La Crescent-Hokah 2, Pine Island 1
• Luverne 9, Pipestone 1
• Luverne 12, Worthington 2
• Mabel-Canton 5, Spring Grove 2
• Maple River 16, Blue Earth Area 0
• St. Charles 14, GMLOK 1
• United South Central 4, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 0
• Windom 11, Jackson Co. Central 1
• Winona Cotter 4, Lewiston-Altura 1
Softball
MINNESOTA
• Austin 7, Byron 4
• Caledonia 18, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 0
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 7, Blooming Prairie 6
• Mabel-Canton 11, Spring Grove 1
• Martin County West 10, Nicollet 8
• St. James 8, Madelia 0
• Triton 15, Medford 10
• United South Central 15, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 0
• Windom 15-16, Blue Earth Area 0-4
• Winona Cotter 5, Lewiston-Altura 2
Tennis • Boys
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Elk River 7, Totino-Grace 0
• Rogers 5, Spring Lake Park 2
Track and field • Boys
CONCORDIA (MOORHEAD) INDOOR
• Minnewaska Area 113, Park Christian 78, Wahpeton (N.D.) 73, Moorhead and Kindred (N.D.) 53, Ada-Borup West 48, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (N.D.) 47, Maple River (N.D.) 34, Carrington (N.D.) 32, Enderlin (N.D.) 14, Richland (N.D.) 7.
MSU MANKATO RELAY CHAMPIONSHIP
• New Richmond (Wis.) 648, Coon Rapids 576, Apple Valley 498, Eau Claire Memorial (Wis.) 470, Annandale and Burnsville 426, Rochester John Marshall 420, Hudson (Wis.) 396, DeLaSalle 324, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 276, Edina 236.
TOM LIEB INVITATIONAL
At Faribault
• Faribault 115, Albert Lea 92, Northfield 86, West Lutheran 70, Minnesota Deaf 6.
Track and field • Girls
CONCORDIA (MOORHEAD) INDOOR
• Minnewaska Area 124, Wahpeton (N.D.) 80.5, Carrington (N.D.) 77, Maple River (N.D.) 75, Park Christian 72, Moorhead 55.5, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (N.D.) 21, Richland (N.D.) 19, Ada-Borup West 18, Enderlin (N.D.) 13, Kindred (N.D.) 11.
MSU MANKATO RELAY CHAMPIONSHIP
• New Richmond (Wis.) 592, Hudson (Wis.) 560, Annandale 554, Eau Claire Memorial (Wis.) 552, Coon Rapids 534, Apple Valley 500, Rochester John Marshall 412, DeLaSalle 360, Burnsville and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 276.
TOM LIEB INVITATIONAL
At Faribault
• Faribault 155, Northfield 129.5, West Lutheran 39, Albert Lea 32.5, Minnesota Deaf 9.
Volleyball • Boys
SUBURBAN EAST
• Woodbury def. White Bear Lake, 3-1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Austin def. Farmington, 24-26, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24, 15-8
• Eastview def. New Prague, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13
• Mound Westonka/Orono/Waconia def. Apple Valley, 24-26, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13
• Prairie Seeds def. Irondale, 3-2
• Rochester Mayo def. East Ridge, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22
• Rosemount def. Park of C.G., 25-14, 25-14, 26-24
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Rogers, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19, 16-25, 17-15
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.