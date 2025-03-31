The multiple head coaching changes at Cretin-Derham Hall this year might have generated the biggest headline of the football offseason, but changes at two Metro North conference schools and a private school should also be noted.
In January, Holy Family announced coach Dan O’Brien was stepping down “to pursue opportunities that will allow him to spend more time with his family.”
In late February, the school announced it hired Connor Wilkie as its new coach. The Fire finished the 2024 season 8-3.
Wilkie is an Andover graduate and the son of former Andover coach Rich Wilkie. He was a wide receiver at Southwest Minnesota State and was previously an assistant coach at Augsburg.
Hall of Fame coaches Dave Nelson and Jeff Ferguson, who went to Holy Family when O’Brien took the job, will remain on Wilkie’s staff.
“This program has made remarkable strides over the past two seasons, going from a rebuilding phase to a true contender,” Wilkie said in a statement when the school announced the hire. “My focus is on sustaining that progress by emphasizing discipline, relentless effort, and a team-first mentality. We have a strong foundation, and I’m eager to work with these athletes and coaches to push our program even further.”
Elsewhere, Coon Rapids, which finished 0-9 last season, hired former Andover assistant coach Chase Vasquez as its new coach, replacing Nick Rusin, who had the job since 2019.
Vasquez is a former player at Andover who played in college at St. John’s and Minnesota Duluth. He was an assistant coach at Andover in various roles since 2016. He is also a special education teacher and an a substitute teacher in the Anoka-Ramsey school district.