Hopkins senior guard Anthony Smith III, one of Minnesota’s top basketball players, announced his commitment Monday to play for North Dakota next season.
Smith, who averaged 24.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists this past season for the 26-2 Royals, ended his career second in Hopkins history with 1,958 points.
The 6-foot, 175-pound guard had back-to-back 40-point performances against Buffalo and St. Louis Park last month. He finished the season with a team-high 21 points in a 76-72 loss in the section finals against eventually Class 4A state champion Wayzata.
Also joining Smith in UND’s 2025 recruiting class are high-scoring St. Louis Park 6-8 twins Marley and Micah Curtis.