A driver died in a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Cottage Grove, officials said.
The wreck occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Friday in the 8400 block of E. Point Douglas Road, police said.
Firefighters doused flames and located the 27-year-old driver inside the overturned vehicle. Police said he died at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.
A 33-year-old passenger survived the crash and was hospitalized with noncritical injuries, according to police.
The vehicle was heading south, left the road on a curve and struck a tree, police said.
Police said they believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol and driving too fast.
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Minnesota street projects often are funded by hefty assessments. But is that fair or legal?
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Minnesota street projects often are funded by hefty assessments. But is that fair or legal?
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Minnesota street projects often are funded by hefty assessments. But is that fair or legal?
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Minnesota street projects often are funded by hefty assessments. But is that fair or legal?
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Minnesota street projects often are funded by hefty assessments. But is that fair or legal?
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Minnesota street projects often are funded by hefty assessments. But is that fair or legal?
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove
Police believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol and driving too fast.
Local
Minnesota eighth graders register worst math scores in decades on national exam
Experts say this year's high school freshmen are at a stark disadvantage if they're looking to pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
Local
Minnesota candidates face off for TV debates
Minnesota candidates for attorney general and secretary of state debated on KSTP Sunday night at St. Paul College. Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen will have an hour of airtime to himself since Walz refused to debate.
Politics
Minnesota AG, secretary of state candidates face off in TV debates
The four candidates were on KSTP-TV about two weeks before Election Day.
Local
Last gasp of warm weather draws Minnesotans outdoors
Sunshine and temperatures in the high-seventies drew Minnesotans outdoors to take advantage of what could be the last warm weekend before winter temps set in.