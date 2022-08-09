Minnesota legislators are competing in dozens of primary races across the state on Tuesday, contests that could determine the fate of long-time incumbent lawmakers and have the potential to shift the balance of power further to the right in St. Paul.

A larger-than-usual number of legislative primaries are on the ballot this cycle due to redistricting, the once-a-decade process of redrawing the state's political boundaries following the U.S. Census count. All 201 legislative seats are on the November ballot following that process.

Republicans face more legislative primary races than DFLers, partly due to an energized GOP base in a strong political environment for the party. New activists who flocked to the party over the last two years are challenging Republican incumbents on issues such as election security concerns and anger over pandemic-era lockdown measures.

Three-term Republican Sen. Eric Pratt of Prior Lake is facing off against nurse and political newcomer Natalie Barnes, who secured the party's endorsement. Bret Bussman, an Army veteran from Browerville who believes the false claims that widespread voter fraud led to Joe Biden's election in 2020, is challenging two-term Republican Sen. Paul Utke for a central Minnesota Senate seat.

On the Democratic side, embattled St. Paul Rep. John Thompson is facing challenger Liz Lee, who won the party's endorsement after Thompson was expelled from the House DFL caucus following reports of domestic violence allegations in his past.

In two suburban House races, Democratic incumbents were paired in the same district after the political lines were redrawn. DFL Reps. Andrew Carlson and Steve Elkins are running in a primary for a Bloomington-area House seat, while Reps. Liz Reyer and Sandra Masin are running for the same House seat in the Eagan area.