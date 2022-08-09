Minnesota DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican opponent Scott Jensen are expected to easily prevail over token opposition in Tuesday's primary election, while candidates in the state's two pro-marijuana legalization parties go head-to-head for the chance to appear on the November ballot.

The Aug. 9 primary election for Minnesota governor is quieter than it was four years ago, when former Gov. Mark Dayton retired after two terms and left the seat open. Walz prevailed in the primary over DFL-endorsed opponent and legislator Erin Murphy, while Republican-backed candidate Jeff Johnson fended off a challenge from former Minnesota Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty.

With incumbency on their side, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan face no serious challengers from within their own party this cycle. Perennial candidate Ole Savior and running mate Julia Parker also filed to run for governor and lieutenant governor under the state's Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

After a bruising nine rounds of balloting, Jensen won the Republican Party's backing in May and has since rallied his opponents behind his campaign for governor. Jensen's running mate is former Minnesota Viking Matt Birk. Bob "Again" Carney Jr and Captain Jack Sparrow, two perennial candidates, filed to run in the Republican primary for governor.

Candidate Steve Patterson and his running mate Matt Huff will face off against Darrell Paulsen and Ed Engelmann to represent the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party on the ballot this fall. For the Legal Marijuana Now Party, James McCaskel and running mate David Sandbeck are up against Chris Wright and L.C. Lawrence Converse.

Minnesota's two pro-marijuana legalization parties have managed to maintain major party status by getting at least 5% of the vote in one statewide race in the last election.

Hugh McTavish and lieutenant governor candidate Mike Winter are also on the ballot for governor under the Independence-Alliance Party, while Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire filed for governor as Socialist Workers Party candidates. Neither candidate faces a primary opponent Tuesday.