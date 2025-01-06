Douglas: Winter is getting warmer

Praedictix meteorologist and data wonk DJ Kayser used regression analysis on thermometer data. Not a theory. Not a model. Professional weather observers looking at their thermometers. The Twin Cities went from a mean of 27 nights below zero in 1980 to 16 nights in 2023. “It’s the urban heat island!” Brainerd? From 49 to 32 subzero nights. Collegeville? From 32 to 26 subzero nights. Milan, Minn., went from 37 to 28 subzero nights in the last 45 years. Winter is the fastest-warming season, and we’re seeing it in the data. Maybe the Chamber of Commerce can use this to attract people scared of our winters?