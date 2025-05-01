Douglas: A quiet stretch of spring weather is ahead

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
The month of April is in the books, but how did we finish weather-wise across the region? Only 1.98 inches of precipitation fell at MSP — 0.93 inches below average — making it the 68th-driest April. Parts of northern and southeastern Minnesota were over an inch above average. MSP also saw our 48th-warmest April on record.
Will those April showers we received bring May flowers? If my garden is any indication (where flowers are already blooming), then yes!
Any outdoor plants may need some watering over the next week. A few sprinkles are possible Friday, otherwise we’ll be in a fairly quiet weather pattern through the middle of next week as storm systems pass to our south. In its May precipitation outlook, the Climate Prediction Center expects below-average precipitation across Minnesota and the western Great Lakes.
Warmer weather will make a return this weekend with 70s expected Sunday into next week. With this upcoming warmer and drier period of weather, I suspect we’ll be talking about an increased fire weather threat across the region.