Don’t claw back progress: The stakes for Minnesota in rolling back clean energy infrastructure aid

In the aftermath of the 2024 election, the Minnesota Star Tribune ran an article raising alarm over the potential loss of billions of dollars in federal aid that Minnesota is counting on to build clean energy infrastructure (“Future of Biden’s clean energy law in limbo,” Nov. 16). The concern stemmed from then-President-elect Donald Trump saying he would claw back unspent funds allocated under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Estimates suggest that could mean cutting off one-third of the historic funding promised by the landmark legislation, though the actual loss may be even higher .