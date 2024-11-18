America’s — and Minnesota’s — energy transition continues, regardless of the Oval Office

Globally, the race for clean energy leadership is heating up. China intends to be the leader in EVs, solar and battery manufacturing, aiming to dominate production and supply chains. Maintaining momentum in the U.S. is critical for both economic competitiveness and national security as energy independence becomes an increasingly important geopolitical goal and requires continued reshoring of domestic manufacturing and U.S. infrastructure growth. The clean energy transition will happen regardless, but U.S. clean energy leadership on the global stage needs a well-coordinated government role that can ensure the clean energy transition benefits everyone and keeps America competitive in emerging markets like hydrogen, green iron, sustainable aviation fuel and more.