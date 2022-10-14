Sunday, Noon at Hard Rock Stadium (Ch. 9, KFAN-FM 100.3)

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS

• The Dolphins (3-2), down to third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, pulled within two points of the Jets in the third quarter last week. But after the Dolphins missed a field goal and Thompson fumbled near his own end zone, the Jets scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Miami's 40-17 loss.

• Thompson, a 25-year-old seventh-round rookie out of Kansas State, will get his first NFL start against the Vikings. Last week, Thompson replaced Teddy Bridgewater after one play when Bridgewater was pulled from the game upon a spotter seeing him stumbling, which is among "no-go" symptoms added to the concussion protocol. Bridgewater was starting for the injured Tua Tagovailoa, whose Sept. 25 injury and return to play initiated the rule change. Tagovailoa and Bridgewater remain in the concussion protocol.

• The Dolphins' 25th-ranked defense has struggled to live up to its talent led by All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (six QB hits, one sack) is the top pass rusher, and third-year safety Brandon Jones is their leading tackler. Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, the 2019 first-round pick, has a team-leading four tackles for losses.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | WR Tyreek Hill

• Hill, acquired via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason, signed a contract making him the league's highest-paid receiver at $30 million per season. His 524 receiving yards trail only the Rams' Cooper Kupp and Vikings' Justin Jefferson through five games this season.

• Hill is the centerpiece of an overhauled depth chart, including running back Raheem Mostert (113 rushing yards last week) and left tackle Terron Armstead. Receiver Jaylen Waddle, the 2021 first-round pick, leads the Dolphins with three receiving touchdowns along with 404 yards to form one of the league's best receiving tandems.

• Hill, who had nine touches for 60 yards from scrimmage last week, was stepped on and suffered a foot injury against the Jets. He was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot, but practiced fully this week and said, "I feel good. ... Cheetah just got a banged-up paw."

COACH SPEAK | Mike McDaniel

• McDaniel, in his first season as Dolphins head coach, is the former 49ers run game coordinator who worked closely with Kyle Shanahan across four different teams from 2011-2021.

• The 39-year-old offensive wunderkind is a former Yale receiver and the NFL's fourth youngest head coach, older than only the Rams' Sean McVay (36), Vikings' Kevin O'Connell (37) and Bengals' Zac Taylor (39). He's overseeing the 12th-ranked scoring offense so far.

• McDaniel on the Dolphins' quarterback situation: "We decided to start Skylar because we knew that it was best for the team, in terms of having the week to prepare and all those things. ... The team really believes in all three quarterbacks."