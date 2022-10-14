Vikings outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum missed a second straight practice on Friday but hasn't been ruled out of Sunday's game at Miami, an indication the illness he's had since mid-week is not COVID-19-related.

Coach Kevin O'Connell listed Wonnum as questionable and said the team will give him another day to recover before deciding his status. Wonnum is second on the team in sacks with 2½.

The only other player on the roster with an injury designation is running back Alexander Mattison, who is questionable with a shoulder injury. He's expected to play after being limited in practice on Friday.

Also on the injury report but expected to play after having full participation in Friday's practice are receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring), cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion) and outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee).

Bridgewater back in full

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion protocol/pectoral) was a full practice participant Friday for the first time this week. He has been listed as questionable and has not yet been cleared from concussion protocol.

"If Teddy is cleared, he'll be the backup quarterback" to seventh-round draft pick Skylar Thompson, said Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. If Bridgewater is not cleared by Saturday, Miami will elevate Reid Sinnett to be the backup.

Meanwhile, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion protocol/ankle) also had full practice participation, but was listed as out. Listed as doubtful is cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique).

Also listed as questionable are offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), defensive back Elijah Campbell (foot), running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring). Armstead did not practice Friday, while the other three were limited.

Bevell believes in rookie QB

Former Vikings offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, now Miami's quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, doesn't appear to think the Dolphins are doomed with Thompson making his NFL starting debut against the Vikings on Sunday.

Asked by reporters this week to describe his initial thoughts when he worked with Thompson the first time, Bevell said, "I was really fired up just with his presence and how he was handling things.

"I know he's a little bit older guy [25], but it wasn't overwhelming to him. That's the first thing that stood out to me. And then I think the second thing was just how well he prepared himself to be ready for the moments that he was going to be put into, and every time that we've had a critical moment, he's answered the bell, and he's done a great job with it."

Thompson's regular-season debut came last week at the Jets. Subbing in for Bridgewater early, Thompson completed 19 of 33 passes (57.6%) for 166 yards, no touchdowns, one interception and a 58.4 passer rating in a 40-17 loss.

Etc.