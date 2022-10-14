Ed Donatell's Broncos were 0-5 against the Chiefs when Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill started during Donatell's tenure as defensive coordinator.

But Hill rarely had a major impact on the game, never finishing with more than six catches or 74 yards in a single outing against a Broncos secondary that tried to "build a roof" over one of the NFL's fastest players with deep zone coverages that Donatell, now the Vikings' defensive coordinator, will likely deploy in Miami on Sunday. The Vikings have to worry about not only Hill, but also Jaylen Waddle, another equally elusive receiver. The Dolphins duo's 928 receiving yards lead all NFL pairs through five games.

"We know what a terrific player [Hill] is," Donatell said Thursday. "You have to keep an eye on him all game. It takes great swarm tackling to keep this guy in check for a full game. You got to build a roof over the top of him or you're not going to like the result. They're not using him the exact same [as Kansas City], but they do know he runs fast and they're using him that way."

Even though rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will be making his first NFL start at quarterback for the Dolphins, he'll get the ball into the hands of Hill and Waddle in an offensive system under head coach Mike McDaniel similar to his former 49ers schemes known for getting a lot out of backup quarterbacks.

The Vikings will need more consistent coverage from a defense that has allowed 7.8 yards per pass (29th) so far this season. Tackling well to prevent yards after the catch and not letting Hill or Waddle get open deep will be two key points. Donatell's zone schemes, heavy in two-deep safety looks, should be suited to take away the deep ball.

Limit the yards after catch

Hill may be the fastest in the game. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he reaches top speed most frequently of any NFL ball carrier and exceeded 20 miles per hour on four touches — once in four of the five games this season. Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith is the only other player to top 20 miles per hour with the ball more than twice this season.

The Dolphins offense sets up its receivers to catch and run. The Eagles and Dolphins are the only NFL offenses with two receivers ranking in the top 10 in yards after the catch. McDaniel uses the speed of Hill (188 yards) and Waddle (163 yards) to leverage extra yardage after the pass, often with in-breaking route concepts prevalent in offenses like Miami and Philadelphia.

To limit the damage, the Vikings need more consistent tackling from defenders after they missed too frequently against the Bears. Running back David Montgomery gained 30 of his 62 receiving yards on a screen after slipping past linebacker Jordan Hicks. As a defense, the Vikings rank 23rd allowing 611 yards after the catch in five games.

"Lot of it turns into explosive plays because they're dynamic after the catch," safety Camryn Bynum said. "There's a lot of window dressing as far as shifts and motions and getting people off the press and getting them in space, which they're really good at."

The middle — Hicks, linebacker Eric Kendricks and slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan — could be targeted often by a Dolphins offense that uses pre-snap motion and play-action misdirection to pull apart defenses and find openings. Waddle had a 17-yard grab against the Bills in Week 3 with a play design illustrated below that could stress the Vikings' zone coverages.

Going deep

The deep pass will be available to Thompson, if he's able to get the ball there. Hill is tied with the Saints' Chris Olave for the most deep grabs (at least 20 yards downfield) among receivers this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Olave had some success against the Vikings in an Oct. 2 win with four catches for 67 yards and a score.

Vikings defenders have allowed too much air between them and receivers at times while adapting to Donatell's zone coverages, and the Dolphins' game-breaking speed means Minnesota can ill afford a bust even against a No. 3 quarterback.

"One thing we know all the way back from the 49ers, they get the guy ready," Donatell said. "Their plan is not going to change a whole lot."

Keeping safeties Harrison Smith and Bynum deep will help keep a lid on the Dolphins' passing game. That means they might not be available much against the run and Miami running back Raheem Mostert, who became a focal point for Thompson's offense last week with 18 carries for 113 rushing yards and a score.

If the Vikings drop a safety into the box, the Dolphins with McDaniel — the 49ers' former running game coordinator — and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell can scheme ways to spring Hill and Waddle loose like they did for Hill's 64-yard gain against a single-high safety Bengals defense in Week 4. Deep shots like this are a noticeable difference from McDaniel's former stomping grounds in San Francisco, where the run game and shorter throws are more the style.

"These guys are taking shots down the field," cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "These guys are looking to light up the scoreboard."