Two classic names, Motown goddess Diana Ross and family-friendly comic Jim Gaffigan, will headline concerts at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand.

The legendary Miss Ross will reach out and touch fans on Sept. 3 at the grandstand. The voice of the Supremes and such solo smashes as "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," she released her 25th solo album, "Thank You," last fall. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer last performed in the Twin Cities in 2017 at Northrop.

Known as a "clean comic," Gaffigan is set for Aug. 30 at the State Fair. He has released 14 comedy albums, starred in several comedy specials, authored a best-selling book and appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including "The Jim Gaffigan Show" in 2015-16. In October, he performed at the State Theatre in Minneapolis in a taping for a Netflix special.

Ross tickets, priced from $34 to $60, and Gaffigan tickets, priced from $39 to $94, will go on sale at 11 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively, on Friday at etix.com and 1-800-514-3849.

The only previously announced 2022 grandstand concert is Zac Brown Band with Robert Randolph on Sept. 2.