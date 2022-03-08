With a hit musical on Broadway and a new documentary on HBO all based around her seminal album "Jagged Little Pill," '90s rocker Alanis Morissette is enjoying a career revival that will carry her to Xcel Energy Center on July 24 with fellow alt-rock-era hitmakers Garbage as an opener.

Tickets for the Sunday-night show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with pre-sale options starting Wednesday. Prices are not yet available, but previous tour dates were in the $50-$150 range.

Morissette planned to hit the road with Shirley Manson and Garbage in 2020 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "Jagged Little Pill's" release, but the outing was postponed by COVID. Rescheduled last year, it became the top-selling female-fronted tour of the year.

St. Paul falls midway through another North American leg of the tour, which starts July 10 in Morissette's native Canada.

As is recounted in the new HBO documentary — highly recommended, by the way — "Jagged Little Pill" became one of the top-selling albums of all time thanks to hit singles such as "You Oughta Know," "Hand in My Pocket" and "Ironic," which took over radio and MTV at a time when playlists were not very welcoming to female rock acts.

The coming-of-age album sold 10 million copies in 1996 alone and has gone on to sell more than 33 million worldwide.

The Broadway musical based on it, also named "Jagged Little Pill," opened just before the pandemic and earned 15 Tony Award nominations (with two wins) in 2020. Scripted by former Twin Cities writer Diablo Cody, the show's national tour is scheduled to come to Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in August 2023.