DETROIT — On Sunday at Ford Field, Justin Jefferson broke Sammy White's franchise record for receiving yards in a game with 223.

Playing in front of more than 40 friends and family who'd traveled from his hometown of Holland, Mich., for the game, Kirk Cousins eclipsed 400 yards for the seventh time in his career, completing 30 of his 39 passes for 425 yards while facing steady pressure throughout the game.

And yet, with a chance to clinch the NFC North on Sunday, the Vikings saw their last opportunity for a comeback victory fizzle out when the Lions made tackle Penei Sewell eligible, put him in motion and watched him catch a wide-open 9-yard pass from Jared Goff for a game-clinching first down.

The Vikings will have to wait until at least Saturday to clinch the division after a 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Another win, another Detroit loss, or a tie by either team in the final four games of the season will wrap it up.

A chance to clinch at home against the Colts on Saturday, though, will only come after an unsettling week of questions.

Detroit became the fifth straight team to post at least 400 yards of offense against the Vikings, gaining 464 despite the fact its longest run of the day came on a fake punt. Jared Goff completed 27 of his 39 passes for 330 yards and three scores. The Lions never trailed, and after a dubious play call cost the Vikings a chance to tie the game late in the first half, Detroit pulled away in the second.

The loss, the first in the NFC North for Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, dropped Minnesota to 10-3. The Lions won for the fifth time in six games to improve to 6-7 and keep themselves alive in the playoff race.

The Vikings and Lions had allowed the most yards in the league through 13 weeks, and the first half followed script.

Goff threw 21 times, with two of his 13 completions going for long touchdowns against a frayed Vikings secondary that was without safety Harrison Smith. On the first, he hit rookie Jameson Williams — selected 12th overall with the choice the Lions obtained from the Vikings — on a deep ball off play action against the Vikings' three-deep coverage. Safety Camryn Bynum sat in an intermediate zone, giving Williams room to streak downfield for a 41-yard touchdown.

In the second quarter, the Lions took over at the Vikings' 48 following a 35-yard Kalif Raymond punt return. They dialed up a deep throw to D.J. Chark against Cameron Dantzler in off coverage. The play turned into a sprint race, and Chark won it; he hauled in Goff's throw with the cornerback reaching out in vain, to make it 14-7 Lions.

Playing behind an offensive line that was missing Garrett Bradbury and Christian Darrisaw, Cousins connected on 17 of his 22 first-half passes, avoiding Lions pressure and connecting with Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson on intermediate strikes. The two players were targeted on 16 of Cousins' first-half passes, on a day where the Vikings could do little else in the first half. Dalvin Cook gained just 6 yards on his first 14 carries in the first half.

But the Vikings were in position to tie the game late in the first half, at the end of a long drive where Lions coach Dan Campbell curiously clutched his three timeouts. The Vikings had a first-and-goal from the Lions' 3 with 1:06 left in the first half when they brought tackle Oli Udoh in as an extra blocker, indicating they'd try to punch the ball into the end zone for Cook's second rushing touchdown of the day.

Cook, though, danced in the backfield like he was going to throw, as tight end Johnny Mundt released on a route into the end zone. The trick play turned disastrous, as defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs stripped the loosely-held ball from Cook and Kerby Joseph recovered it, turning the Vikings' chance for a game-tying touchdown into the third fumble of Cook's career against Detroit.

The Vikings went three-and-out on their first drive of the second half. It appeared they'd forced a Lions stop, too, until Campbell decided to gamble from his own 26. He called for a fake punt, and safety C.J. Moore (one of the Lions' punt protectors) took a direct snap 42 yards. It was easily the longest run of the day for either team, and it extended a drive that would finish with Goff faking a pitch before finding Craig Reynolds for a touchdown against Bynum in coverage.

Cousins was sacked for a 9-yard loss on the first play of the Vikings' next drive, but ripped downfield throws of 21 yards for Hockenson and 34 yards for Jefferson against pressure. On a fourth-and-4 from the Lions' 23, the Vikings called a play that appeared to have Adam Thielen setting a moving screen for Hockenson. But when Hockenson was covered, Cousins hitched and looked for Thielen as the receiver put his hand up in coverage against Mike Hughes. His touchdown reception pulled the Vikings within eight, before the Lions stopped the Vikings' two-point conversion attempt on a screen to Thielen.

Goff continued to pick apart the Vikings' defense with in-breaking routes, driving Detroit to the Vikings' 27 on the next drive when the Lions faced a third-and-8. The Vikings sent linebacker Brian Asamoah from off the line of scrimmage as the fourth rusher; Goff fired into the space behind Asamoah for a 12-yard gain to running back Justin Jackson. Two plays later, Jackson scored on a 15-yard run to make it 28-13.

The Vikings pulled within 31-23 on a Cousins touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn with 2:50 left, but could get no closer after an unsuccessful onside kick.