DETROIT — Coach Kevin O'Connell said there are no "real long-term concerns" with three injured starters he held out of the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion), center Garrett Bradbury (back) and safety Harrison Smith (neck) were inactive after being listed questionable.

The Vikings offensive line was overmatched at times with two reserves — left tackle Blake Brandel and center Austin Schlottmann — stepping in against a Lions defense that got three sacks and another five hits on quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Darrisaw cleared the concussion protocol on Friday and declared he was "good to go," but O'Connell had said he wanted to ensure Darrisaw was healthy and prepared for the week's game plan after two limited practices this week and two concussions last month.

"We were coming in with everything we had," O'Connell said. "Still wanted to be smart as we get into December with some of our players that have been banged up."

They didn't escape unscathed. Linebacker Jordan Hicks also suffered a toe injury on the second drive, Hicks said, and was on and off the field. Hicks said he expects to undergo further testing Monday to determine the severity.

"I don't expect it to be anything too serious," Hicks said, "but we'll get a scan on it and see how it goes."

Brandel suffered an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Oli Udoh for the final two drives.

Bradbury said he was a game-time scratch after his back "locked up" last week, keeping him to three limited practices. Schlottmann, a former Broncos reserve, got limited work with Cousins before Sunday's kickoff. Bradbury said that scans on his back revealed no long-term issues and that he expects to be available for Saturday's game vs. the Colts.

"I should be OK moving forward," Bradbury said.

Smith, who suffered a neck injury in the Dec. 4 victory over the Jets, was held out after the issue flared up heading into the game, O'Connell said. Josh Metellus said he got word Saturday he would start for Smith.

'A lot of emotions'

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson was booed by a raucous Ford Field crowd in his return to Detroit, where he was a 2019 first-round pick and played 47 games before he was traded to Minnesota on Nov. 1. Hockenson shrugged off questions about Lions fans after he had six of eight targets for 77 yards, dropping one on third down.

"There's only a select few guys that are on the same team their whole career," Hockenson said. "To be back was a special feeling. I've had a lot of firsts here, so to be back in this stadium definitely brought a lot of emotions."

Throwing a curveball

Running back Dalvin Cook was looking to throw to tight end Johnny Mundt at the goal line when he was officially "sacked" by Lions defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and fumbled away a key chance late in the second quarter. O'Connell defended the play call, saying he felt confident in setting up Cook for his first-ever NFL throw after successful practice reps.

"He would normally not fumble in that situation," right tackle Brian O'Neill said. "It was a little too leaky [up front]."

Cook, who was held to 23 yards rushing, has only fumbled twice this season — both vs. Detroit. Three of the eight lost fumbles in his NFL career have come against the Lions.

