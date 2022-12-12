DETROIT — The Vikings didn't force a punt after halftime as they fell 34-23 to a potent Lions offense that became the latest to run wild on Minnesota. From Ford Field in Detroit, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss head coach Kevin O'Connell's remarks about the defense, the remarkable performances by quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Justin Jefferson, and the outlook in the NFC playoff race.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings-Lions recap: Game balls, numbers to know, what's next
Detroit quarterback Jared Goff and rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson helped overcome another record-setting day for Justin Jefferson.
Vikings
Losing scenario: Defense gives up 400-plus yards again without any sacks, takeaways
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said his team's pass rush needs to improve and defense also has to limit explosive plays.
Vikings
Jefferson sets Vikings record for receiving yards in a game vs. Lions
Justin Jefferson's 223-yard game — the first 200-yard performance of his young career — brought him to 1,500 yards for the season, nearing Randy Moss' single-season team record of 1,632.
Vikings
Souhan: O'Connell's decisions cost Vikings dearly in loss to Lions
Above all Sunday, what Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell may regret the most is hiring Ed Donatell as his defensive coordinator.
Vikings
Lions overshadow Jefferson's record, gashing Vikings for 34-23 win
Justin Jefferson had 223 receiving yards. Kirk Cousins passed for 425 yards. But the Vikings defense gave up more than 400 yards for the fifth game in a row, so NFC North title will have to wait.