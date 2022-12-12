DETROIT — The Vikings didn't force a punt after halftime as they fell 34-23 to a potent Lions offense that became the latest to run wild on Minnesota. From Ford Field in Detroit, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss head coach Kevin O'Connell's remarks about the defense, the remarkable performances by quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Justin Jefferson, and the outlook in the NFC playoff race.

