DETROIT — The Vikings can clinch the NFC North by beating the Lions on Sunday, but they'll be without left tackle Christian Darrisaw, safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury. Head coach Kevin O'Connell preached caution with Darrisaw, who suffered two concussions last month, and it appears that's how the 10-2 Vikings are handling a few injuries.

Darrisaw cleared the concussion protocol on Friday and declared he was "good to go," but head coach Kevin O'Connell listed him questionable and said he wanted to ensure Darrisaw was healthy and prepared for the week's game plan after two limited practices this week and two concussions last month.

"We just want to make sure we're doing what's best for Christian and giving him a chance to have a big impact for us here," O'Connell said Friday.

Tackle Blake Brandel, a 2020 sixth-round pick, will start again. Center Austin Schlottmann will replace Bradbury, who was limited in three practices this week with a back injury. The Lions' pass rush has improved recently, pressuring opposing quarterbacks on at least 30% of dropbacks in each of the last five weeks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Smith sustained a neck injury against the Jets last week. He wasn't on the injury report with the neck issue until Friday when it "acted up," O'Connell said. Safety Josh Metellus is expected to start for Smith; Metellus started the Week 3 game against the Lions, which Smith missed with a concussion. The Vikings elevated safety Myles Dorn and cornerback Tay Gowan from the practice squad on Saturday.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler returns from a four-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. He was activated off injured reserve on Saturday. They'll need him against a Lions offense that just put up 437 yards vs. Jacksonville last week. Lions quarterback Jared Goff told Detroit reporters this week he's "playing the best football of my career right now" during a 4-1 stretch in which he's thrown seven touchdown passes to one interception.

"I would have to agree," cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "This offense, this team in general, seems like they're starting to catch their stride. Jared has been lights out over this month and a half. [Receiver Amon-Ra] St. Brown has been lights out, the running backs."

Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard was placed on injured reserve Saturday after suffering a biceps injury against the Jets.

Vikings' inactives: Darrisaw (concussion), Smith (neck), Bradbury (back), OLB Luiji Vilain, DL Ross Blacklock

Lions' inactives: OT Kayode Awosika (ankle), OLB Derrick Barnes (knee), G Evan Brown (ankle), CB Will Harris (hamstring), DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant and WR Tom Kennedy