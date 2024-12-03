Critics’ picks: The 9 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Hard to believe that the beloved “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” hitmaker has never headlined an arena tour before. And this is her swan song. For her farewell trek, the infectious pop icon has created a spectacle that’s as colorful as she is. Of course she has. Lauper will sing her girl-power hits, gay anthems, pop bops, Broadway faves and choice covers. Maybe the chatty New Yorker will have a special Prince story when she plays his “When You Were Mine.” The song appeared on her 1983 debut album, “She’s So Unusual,” which earned her the Grammy for best new artist. Opening is Gayle, the young Texas singer of the 2021 hit “ABCDEFU.” (8 p.m. Wed. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20 and up, ticketmaster.com)