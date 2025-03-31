Counterpoint: You really don’t think the state did the right things during COVID?

As a front-line health care provider and a leader of the state health care response during COVID-19, the worst pandemic to hit the U.S. in a century (and the first to occur in the era of modern intensive care), I can confidently say that we tried to do the best we could with the information available. We referred to multiple national models as well as those developed by the University of Minnesota, understanding that nothing was going to be perfect and that all decisions would have consequences. The idea presented by Roche that prior experience with pandemics was ignored is ignorant in and of itself. The best efforts were made to understand as rapidly as possible how this novel virus spread, what damage it caused, who was most at risk and what were the best means of preventing spread.