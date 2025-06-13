Administrators: We’re charting a sound course for the future of the University of Minnesota

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
For more than 170 years, the University of Minnesota has been the foundation of Minnesota’s economic, educational and social fabric, serving as a major employer and hub for education and innovation. The university is an engine of the state’s economy, generating over $11.5 billion each year. Over 60% of university students call Minnesota home after graduation and our alumni contribute an additional $65.9 billion to the Minnesota economy.
The university has kept costs low for families and is committed to doing so going forward. Tuition at the Twin Cities campus, adjusted for inflation, is 7% lower than it was 10 years ago, and the net cost is 39% lower for less-resourced students. Even with the proposed increase, in-state tuition will remain 3% lower than it was 10 years ago across all student income levels.
The University of Minnesota is not immune to the unprecedented challenges facing higher education — the current fiscal environment creates uncertainty and profound complexity.
A decades-long trend in diminishing support from the state of Minnesota is real. In the 1970s, when university enrollment was around 40,000, the state directly funded 45% of all university costs. The university now serves 70,000 students and taxpayer dollars pay 14% of our costs.
That reality is compounded by significant cuts to federal research support. This week, federal funding cuts to the university passed $40 million. We are grateful for the continued state support in difficult state budget times. The flat state budget this past year and for the next two years represents a $75 million loss in buying power with inflation. Between state and federal cuts, the university needs to adjust at a minimum for an over $115 million loss in revenue.
Rising to meet these challenges as good financial stewards requires fortitude, diligence and, in some cases, unpopular decisions. Our proposal charts a course to sustain and grow our mission and commitment to Minnesota as we deliver on our bold vision for the future, including an affordable and accessible education and investment in our talented faculty and staff.