Opinion: Four Father’s Day lessons for the DFL from my dad

It’s been about 40 years since Dad died. In the months before his passing he wrote his life story (in pencil). In the closing paragraph he reflected on the “golden rule,” and then, in a postscript: “… I needed the full help and cooperation of my fellow man, not only to provide all the needs of life — food, shelter, health, etc. Without their help and cooperation, none of these were securable on their own. Therefore, the better off they were, the better off I was going to be.”