Opinion: On Father’s Day, for me, these are the literal ties that bind

I came to the U.S. very young and for many years did not need to wear a tie. When I started, once in a while, wearing a tie, I did not know how to tie a proper knot. I started making a very simple knot of my own invention. (No internet or YouTube then to teach me!) But eventually there came a time when I needed something better. I had an older friend who could teach me, but I believe that it is a father’s job to teach his son that skill and I wanted my father to do so. He did not wear ties often, but as a former navy man he had learned to tie them and his neckties were always great.