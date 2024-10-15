Counterpoint: There’s more to understand about green burial

Better Place Forests is a leafy memorial forest where families may place remains at the base of a tree, or in the future, scatter them in the “shared grove.” It is not, as the article implies, a part of the growing conservation and green burial movement in the United States. In fact, there is no burial at Better Place, for that would require cemetery designation and regulation. It is also not fully protected by a land trust conservation easement, though it does have a Washington County conditional use permit.