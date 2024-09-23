Counterpoint: The issue isn’t just with charter schools.

Minnesota’s education system, shaped over time by a mix of well-meaning reforms, power struggles and patchwork fixes, has created a minefield for public schools — charter and district alike. Examples include an ineffective licensure process keeping talented educators out of the classroom, wildly inequitable funding structures tied to local property taxes, cumbersome and ineffective reporting systems, a lack of access to adequate and appropriate facilities, and the confusing and complex landscape that families must navigate to find the right school for their children. These challenges affect public schools of both governance types and they affect children’s lives. A list of the challenges we face as educators in Minnesota couldn’t fit in a full issue of the Minnesota Star Tribune. Schools are set up to fail because they are forced to operate within a burdensome system that lacks vision, stability, resources and space for educators to do what they know is best for kids. Given that, it is downright miraculous that some charter schools succeed despite Mount Everest-scale barriers between them and their missions.