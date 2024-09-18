Minnesota charter school failures must be addressed

A brief history: The charter school concept was born in Minnesota when the state Legislature voted to create this type of school in 1991. The idea was to allow independently operated public schools that could foster educational innovation and would not be subject to many of the same rules as traditional public programs. To create a charter, a group must have a state-approved authorizer (usually a school district, nonprofit, or college or university) to help oversee its operations. There are currently 12 approved authorizers. After Minnesota’s first charter opened in 1992 the model spread across the nation; now 45 other states have charters that educate one out of every 13 American students.