Counterpoint: Divided government can work. It did when I was governor.

On a bipartisan basis, we passed MinnesotaCare, which is still a centerpiece of our health care system today. Further, this team approach led to the passage of the most comprehensive wetlands protection in the nation; financed a recovery plan for Northwest Airlines that protected our hub and some 20,000 jobs; instituted school choice hailed by the Wall Street Journal as a “model for the rest of the nation”; passed into law the most comprehensive civil-rights legislation in the nation for the LGBTQ community; initiated the state’s first light-rail system; awarded the University of Minnesota a historic investment for science, technology, libraries, the Medical School, the Business School, etc.; reformed workers’ compensation; created major welfare reform to help single mothers obtain employment by providing health care; organized a Children’s Cabinet to coordinate efforts for children and more.