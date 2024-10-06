Counterpoint: As a Jew, another concern for me on the Oct. 7 anniversary is the response

I believe strongly that we must separate the Jewish people from the actions of the government of Israel. For me, critiques of the government of the state of Israel are not antisemitic. They are critiques based on basic human values and backed up by international law. I understand Jews in the U.S. identifying with the state of Israel. That is the way I grew up. Israel was a refuge when antisemitism made it unsafe for Jews in any part of the world. It is the “Jewish homeland,” the “Jewish state.”