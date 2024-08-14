Competition, self-segregation and the schools: A hybrid idea

But competition means we have winners and losers, and we should have reservations about what this means. If all the children from good and caring families transfer to schools with the strongest reputation, are we not left with all the children from the less able or less engaged families in the bad schools in weaker districts? We then end up with an awful lot of kids who, through no fault of their own, will be stuck in poor facilities that lack resources with overworked and sometimes burnt-out teachers. This seems like a surefire way to set them up for failure later in life.