Coco Gauff is out in the first round of Wimbledon with a 7-6 (3), 6-1 loss to Dayana Yastremska

LONDON — Coco Gauff became just the third woman in the Open era to lose in the first round at Wimbledon right after winning the championship at the French Open, eliminated 7-6 (3), 6-1 by unseeded Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine on Tuesday night.
The No. 2-ranked Gauff made mistake after mistake at No. 1 Court, finishing with just six winners and a total of 29 unforced errors that included nine double-faults.
''Dayana started off playing strong,'' Gauff said. ''I couldn't find my footing out there today.''
She joined another highly seeded American, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, in bowing out on Day 2 of the tournament. In all, 23 seeds — 13 men and 10 women — already are gone before the first round is even done, tying the most at any Grand Slam tournament since they began seeding 32 players in each singles bracket in 2001.
It was just a little more than three weeks ago that Gauff was celebrating her second Grand Slam title by getting past No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final on the red clay of Roland-Garros.
The quick turnaround might have been an issue, Gauff acknowledged.
''I feel like mentally I was a little bit overwhelmed with everything that came afterwards,'' said the 21-year-old Gauff, ''so I didn't feel like I had enough time to celebrate and also get back into it.''
She didn't think it mattered Tuesday that their match location was shifted from Centre Court to Court No. 1 or that she was told about a new start time only about an hour before the contest began.