Time for some writers' spring cleaning.

Time for blowing away musty cobwebs, like this one:

"We will not tolerate injustice in any way, shape or form."

Does that include the injustice of redundancy? Make a choice:

1. Choose "way."

2. Choose "shape." It's a better way.

3. Choose "form." It's a way to shape things.

In a word, pick one and stick with it.

Next case: Why write that one thing is "not unlike" another thing? Why not say it's "like" another?

While we're at it: Do you shudder when you hear someone say, "Like I said..."? It should be, "As I said."

File this next case under "Little things mean a lot." Look at "the" in this sentence:

"Smith's wife suggested a possible news story on the violent behavioral patterns in soldiers returning from the Iraq war."

When you use "the" in that way, you point to specific violent behavioral patterns.

Drop "the" from the sentence and you refer to violent behavioral patterns in general, which the writer intended.

Next: "Presently" does not mean "at present" or "now." It means soon, as in, "I'll join you presently" — a process of moving toward a result. Many will challenge me on this, but I opt for the old, traditional definition.

And this, from a newspaper obituary:

"Harry M. Rosenfeld, who injected his brash brand of journalism into the Washington Post, where he oversaw the two reporters who transformed a local crime story into the national Watergate corruption scandal that toppled the Nixon administration, died July 16 at the age of 91."

Four words — who, where, who and that — introduce so many clauses in one sentence that you can feel you are trying to hop aboard a runaway train. Sometimes a period becomes your best friend.

Last of all, some friendly advice from Stephen King: "Read, read, read. If you don't have time to read, you don't have the time (or the tools) to write."

And more, from King and a squadron of careful writers: Blow away adverbs. They are crutches for a weak verb.

So choose a lane, drop mistaken uses of "the," don't pack everything into one sentence just because you can.

Cobwebs, begone!

Twin Cities writing coach Gary Gilson teaches journalism at Colorado College.