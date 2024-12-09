Mobile home park residents seek rent relief from Lake Elmo

The resident’s demand letter also says park management has been unprofessional and sometimes abusive, with residents feeling like they’re under surveillance and being penalized for minor infractions of park rules. Residents who participate in the Resident’s Association feel they’re being retaliated against by the park’s management and are more likely to see their property scrutinized for violations, they added. The resident’s letter asked for 48 hours notice of interactions with management and the right to have a witness present at all meetings.