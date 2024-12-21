Dolly Parton inspires a Christmas celebration in the Smoky Mountains

New this year is the Dolly Parton Experience. We started with a short tour of Parton’s 1990s “Home-on-Wheels” (tour bus), tricked out with a queen bedroom and a “Dolly-sized” bath. An entire building is devoted to the fashion exhibit “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones,” featuring that reindeer suit and much more from seven decades of iconic looks. Across the way is “Songteller,” a walk-through experience highlighting her music and career. We took in priceless footage, images and artifacts like her bedazzled “Coat of Many Colors” guitar. Our toddler danced in circles in a room of immersive projections set to “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.”