The Harrises hired their Finnish neighbors to build cabins along a peninsula with a granite outcrop at its tip. Today, the structures have electricity and running water, but in Van and Kate’s day, they were illuminated by kerosene lanterns. At check-in, guests were handed a bucket to fetch their water from a nearby spring. Food was cooled by the huge blocks of ice that Van and his neighbors cut from the lake and stacked in the icehouse to last all summer. Cabins rented for as little as $15 a week.