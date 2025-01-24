Sunday supper: Chicken Bacon Ranch Pot Pie

From “Simply Delishaas: Favorite Recipes From My Midwestern Kitchen,” by Hayden Haas, who writes: “I created this delightfully cozy dish when I was craving a homemade pot pie but didn’t have the willpower to make dough or do much else. I wanted something warm and filling and homey, but also cute. I was cleaning out my freezer and noticed I had some phyllo. This is an exceptional way to get around using a pastry crust, and you don’t have to trust me because you’ll understand immediately when you make this.” (DK, 2024).