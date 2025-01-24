Sunday supper: Chicken Bacon Ranch Pot Pie
It’s all the comfort of a pot pie without the fuss of a pie crust.
Serves 4 to 6.
From “Simply Delishaas: Favorite Recipes From My Midwestern Kitchen,” by Hayden Haas, who writes: “I created this delightfully cozy dish when I was craving a homemade pot pie but didn’t have the willpower to make dough or do much else. I wanted something warm and filling and homey, but also cute. I was cleaning out my freezer and noticed I had some phyllo. This is an exceptional way to get around using a pastry crust, and you don’t have to trust me because you’ll understand immediately when you make this.” (DK, 2024).
- 8 oz. bacon, roughly chopped
- 2 chicken breasts (about 32 oz.), roughly chopped into 1-in. cubes
- ½ tbsp. sweet paprika
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 small red onion, roughly chopped
- 2 carrots, sliced
- 2 celery stalks, roughly chopped
- ½ each red, orange, and yellow bell pepper, ribs and seeds removed and roughly chopped
- 4 to 6 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ c. sour cream
- ½ c. ranch dressing, homemade or store-bought
- Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste, optional
- 1 (16-oz.) pkg. frozen phyllo dough, at room temperature
- 4 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
- Fresh thyme, for optional garnish
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large oven-safe skillet or pan over medium heat, add the bacon and cook for 5 to 10 minutes, or until halfway done.
Add the chicken and cook for 6 to 8 minutes per side until it’s no longer pink.
Season with the paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. Add the red onion, carrots, celery and the bell peppers, and cook for about 8 to 10 minutes, or until the vegetables turn soft.
Add the garlic, sour cream, ranch dressing and crushed red pepper flakes, if using. Stir well to coat.
Layer the phyllo dough on top of the mixture, and drizzle or brush the butter over the phyllo.
Bake for 30 minutes (depending on how thawed your dough is) or until the crust is golden brown. Start checking at 20 minutes.
Garnish with thyme, and let cool for 8 to 10 minutes before serving.
This one-pot technique works magic with limitless combinations of vegetables, proteins and grains.