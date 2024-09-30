Chicago-Lake Transit Center to see the wrecking ball

Chicago-Lake opened in 2006 and served as a south Minneapolis bus hub for the heavily used Routes 5 and 21. But transit routes and needs have changed dramatically over the past few years with the opening of the Metro D-Line, a rapid bus line running from Brooklyn Center to the Mall of America traveling along Chicago Avenue. New platforms where riders are to pay fares in advance of boarding the Metro D-Line opened on Chicago Avenue, eliminating the need for the Chicago-Lake Transit Center. The platforms also are served by Route 5 buses.