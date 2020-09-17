CHICAGO -- The Twins' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is 3 entering this afternoon's game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field (1:10 p.m., FSN).

Chicago has a two-game lead on the second place Twins in the American League Central Division race with Cleveland six games behind. Top two teams in each division make the playoffs; the Twins have the best won-loss percentage of any second place team, and would host a postseason series as the No. 4 seed if the playoffs started today. The No. 5 seed would be the Yankees. Panic time?

Kenta Maeda (5-1, 2.43 ERA) has been the best Twins starter this season and will face Reynaldo Lopez (1-2, 5.52) today. Maeda has allowed only 31 hits in 56 innings and leads the majors in WHIP. Lopez threw five scoreless innings vs. Detroit his last time out.

The Twins rolled to a 5-1 victory last night.

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Byron Buxton, CF

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

Ryan Jeffers, C

WHITE SOX

Tim Anderson, SS

Yasmani Grandal, C

Jose Abreu, 1B

Eloy Jimenez, LF

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Luis Robert, CF

Jarrod Dyson, RF

Nick Madrigal, 2B

Kenta Maeda portrait by Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune