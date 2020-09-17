CHICAGO – No traction.

That’s how Jake Odorizzi’s season has been for him, and he’s running short of time to prove he can carry a big load in the postseason.

Odorizzi got the start Wednesday in the Twins’ 5-1 win over the White Sox, and pitched effectively after the Twins had dropped the first two games of the four-game series. But his start was reduced to 3⅔ innings because of a fingernail problem on his pitching hand that flared up early in the game.

Odorizzi was checking his nail between innings, then had major problems in the fourth, He gave up a leadoff homer to Jose Abreu in the inning before getting two outs but called time as manager Rocco Baldelli and trainer Michael Salazar went to the mound.

After throwing a few practice pitches, Odorizzi left the game. The Twins led 3-1 at the time, as Eddie Rosario led off the second with his 11th home run of the season, then Byron Buxton added a two-run homer, his 10th, in the fourth.

Odorizzi was more than effective, throwing enough strikes with all of his pitches to cool off one of the hottest offenses in baseball. Now, he has to battle another problem, the story of his season.

He was set to open the season in the rotation until he emerged from his last outing of summer camp with a sore back that later was diagnosed was an intercostal strain that forced him to miss the first 14 games of this abbreviated season.

Odorizzi made his first start on Aug. 8 and made two more before a 103 mph line drive off the bat of Alex Gordon struck him in the chest, knocking him out of the rotation until Wednesday.

The Twins were looking forward to getting back Odorizzi, who was named to the All-Star team last season but didn’t pitch in the game because a blister forced him to the injured list. They know a healthy and in-form Odorizzi strengthens their rotation for the big games next month.

“We know what he can do when he’s healthy,” designated hitter Nelson Cruz said before Wednesday’s game. “We all believe that he’s healthy, so we’re expecting good innings from him.”

Odorizzi struck out two in the first inning before Rosario jumped on a changeup from Sox ace Lucas Giolito and drove it over the right field fence.

The third inning was Odorizzi’s toughest as he needed 21 pitches to get three outs. He walked the leadoff batter before getting two outs. Then Alex Avila was called for catcher’s interference, putting a second runner on base. But Odorizzi got Nomar Mazara to ground out to end the inning. Then he got in a groove, needing just 12 pitches to get through the third, then getting Buxton’s homer to pad the lead.

But he was checking on his hand during this time, and it appeared that a pitch to Abreu got away from him in the fourth, forcing Abreu to bend out of the way and drawing yelps from the White Sox dugout. Abreu homered later in the at-bat.

Odorizzi retired the next two batters but, while facing James McCann, he had to stop with the count 2-1. Cody Stashak replaced him and got through the sixth and was replaced by Tyler Duffey.