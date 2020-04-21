A father brought his two children to their mothers’ birthday celebration in a Maple Grove apartment and was fatally shot by her boyfriend in the midst of an argument, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Rodney D. Velho was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the killing Sunday night at an apartment in the 11800 block of N. 80th Avenue.

Velho was arrested at the scene and remains jailed ahead of a Tuesday afternoon court appearance.

The 31-year-old victim’s identity has yet to be disclosed. The two children and another woman in the residence at the time were not hurt.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responding to the shooting located the father dead on the kitchen floor from two gunshots to the chest and another to his abdomen.

The woman in the apartment said the victim is the father of her two children, has custody and brought them there for a scheduled supervised visit.

Before the father arrived, Velho and the woman were there drinking to celebrate her birthday.

The man and the children arrived, and the two men were getting along fine at first before Velho opened fire with a handgun.

The father stumbled out of the bathroom and fell to the floor. Velho then shot him twice more.

The woman said she was calling police, and Velho fled the apartment.

She told officers that “the victim was unarmed, [and Velho] had no reason to shoot him,” the complaint read.

Velho was arrested outside the building, and he admitted shooting the other man and regretted not walking away when the two started arguing. The officers detected an odor of alcohol coming from Velho.

The gun was recovered by police from on top of the fire sprinkler pipes in the building stairwell.

Velho’s criminal history in Minnesota is dominated by convictions for drinking alcohol in public, drunken driving and other traffic violations.