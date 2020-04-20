Police in Maple Grove say a man was shot dead Sunday and another man was arrested.

Officers went to the 11800 block of N. 80th Avenue just after 7 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man who was dead, said Cmdr. Jon Watternach.

Another man was arrested at the scene, he said.

“This is an isolated incident with no threat to the community,” Watternach said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation.