Police in Maple Grove say a man was shot dead Sunday and another man was arrested.
Officers went to the 11800 block of N. 80th Avenue just after 7 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man who was dead, said Cmdr. Jon Watternach.
Another man was arrested at the scene, he said.
“This is an isolated incident with no threat to the community,” Watternach said in a statement.
The incident remains under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Many local governments turning to remote meetings during the pandemic
For many, teleconferencing is new territory, but most are meeting via phone or video.
National
Wisconsin Tavern League calls for opening bars by May 1
The Tavern League of Wisconsin is calling on Gov. Tony Evers to allow bars and restaurants to reopen on May 1, more than three weeks ahead of the end of the current stay-at-home order that has forced the closure of most nonessential businesses.
Local
Despite no body, Moorhead man jailed on suspicion of killing 19-year-old woman
Police haven't said what led to the man's arrest.
Coronavirus
As governors battle Trump over pandemic, Walz plays nice
Several governors, all Democrats, have been outspoken in their criticism of Trump amid frustrations over a lack of testing kits and personal protective equipment. But in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz, also a Democrat, has held back.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.