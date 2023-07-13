ST. CLOUD — Central Minnesota's largest health care organization is selling three senior living facilities to Shoreview, Minnesota-based Ecumen, which owns about 30 senior living facilities in the state.

CentraCare announced Thursday it will sell the St. Benedict's Community facilities in St. Cloud, Sartell and Monticello to Ecumen. The purchase agreement is expected to be completed later this year, at which time the staff positions at the facilities will transition to the Ecumen organization. CentraCare did not disclose the sale price.

Dr. Ken Holmen, CentraCare's president and chief executive, said the transfer of senior living properties will allow CentraCare to focus more on primary and specialty care at its hospitals and clinics.

The hospital system looked for a buyer "that shared our values for delivering compassionate and exceptional care to seniors," said Holmen said in a news release. "Not only did we find that in Ecumen, but we also found a faith-based nonprofit that has a profound respect for St. Benedict's Catholic identity and dedication to preserving and upholding its high standards and faith-based traditions."

Ecumen started as a Lutheran program providing care for refugees in Minnesota. It opened its first senior communities in Duluth and Mankato in 1900, according to the organization's website.

"Since our founding in 1862, our faith-based mission has guided our service to individuals and their families," Shelley Kendrick, president and chief executive of Ecumen, said in the release. "We couldn't be happier that we are bringing that mission of providing compassionate health care and innovative services to the greater St. Cloud area."

CentraCare continues to operate long-term care and senior housing in other communities, including Melrose and Sauk Centre.