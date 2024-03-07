A breeding pair of barred owls are nesting with a video camera looking over their shoulders this spring. The Owl Cam is part of the live video series offered by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Find the nesting owls and other bird species on camera at allaboutbirds.org/cams/cornell-lab-feederwatch/
Want more bird cam options? Check out the live cam at International Owl Center in Houston, Minn., to catch up with Iris the great horned owl.
Wild Birds Unlimited has a barred owl cam. As of Feb. 26, the owl had laid her first egg and two more have followed since. You can watch live at wbu.com/owl-cam or catch highlights from previous years.
