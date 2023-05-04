CHICAGO — Carlos Correa hears loud boos during nearly every road game he plays, so it's not like the Twins' shortstop ever forgets that he was part of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal a half-dozen years ago.

And he's not the only one who hasn't forgotten.

After striking out Correa to end Wednesday's 6-4 victory over the Twins, White Sox reliever Kenyan Middleton said he took particular satisfaction out of finishing the Twins off that way.

"I knew I was going to face Correa, and I don't like him. So it was kind of cool," Middleton told reporters. "I enjoyed that a lot. … I mean, he's a cheater."

Correa, who has admitted he benefited from the Astros' system of banging on trash cans to relay what pitch was coming, information that teammates were getting from catchers' signals via a live TV feed, didn't flinch when he was asked before Thursday's game about Middleton's opinion.

"I've heard worse," Correa said of the former Angels and Mariners righthander. "I'm just glad he's doing good and he's playing good and he can take care of his family. Obviously, he's tough. He's getting better and that's why he's pitching high-leverage situations for them. I'm just glad he's up here again, performing and providing for his family."

Correa, who as a Twin has steadfastly answered every question posed to him about the scandal, and his Astros teammates were not punished for their sign-stealing because commissioner Rob Manfred granted them immunity in order to gain their cooperation in MLB's investigation. Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired and suspended in January 2020, a month after the scandal was revealed.

Hinch is now manager of the Tigers. Correa is in the first season of a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins.