IMPACT PLAYER
Nick Gordon, Twins
His 12th-inning, two-run double provided the game-winning margin.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Popups hit by the Twins in seven innings against White Sox starter Lucas Giolito.
7 Consecutive strikeouts by Trevor Larnach over his past two games.
5 Home runs hit by Byron Buxton in his past eight games.
PHIL MILLER
In fight over frozen Voyageurs National Park lakes, vehicles could be restricted
Area residents, local business owners and DNR's northeast regional director are fighting the idea.
Sports
Red Sox win 6th straight, complete 4-game sweep of Blue Jays
Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers each homered, and the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with an 11-5 victory Thursday night.
Sports
Alabama fires baseball coach after report of suspicious bets
Alabama fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon on Thursday after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated ''the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.''
Sports
U.S. splits with China on 1st day of International Crown
World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu rallied on the back nine to help the United States earn a split of its first two matches against China on Thursday at the International Crown team event.
Gophers
Reusse: Transfer? It never entered Gophers slugger's mind
Natalie DenHartog, who ranks second in Big Ten softball history with 69 home runs, is the only remaining player from the Gophers' 2019 World Series team.