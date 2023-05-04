THREE-GAME SERIES AT PROGRESSIVE FIELD

6:10 p.m. Friday • Apple TV+, 830-AM and 102.9-FM: RHP Bailey Ober (1-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. TBA

5:10 p.m. Saturday • BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM: RHP Sonny Gray (4-0, 0.77 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Allen (1-1, 2.45)

12:40 p.m. Sunday • BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM: RHP Joe Ryan (5-0, 2.37 ERA) vs. RHP Cal Quantrill (1-2, 4.73)

TWINS UPDATE

The AL Central-leading Twins (18-14) continue their six-game road trip after a 7-3 victory in 12 innings over the White Sox in Chicago on Thursday, . ... The Twins, who are 9-4 against AL Central teams, and the Guardians are meeting for the first time this season. ... The Twins went 6-13 against Cleveland in 2022, which included 1-7 record against the Guardians in September. The Twins lost four of five in Cleveland, Sept. 16-19. Ryan allowed just three hits in 7⅔ innings in the Twins' 3-0 victory on Sept. 18.

GUARDIANS UPDATE

The Guardians (14-17), who were idle on Thursday, open a nine-game homestand after a 2-4 road trip which ended with a 4-3 loss in 10 innings to the Yankees on Wednesday in New York. The Guardians lost two of three to the Yankees, their fifth consecutive series loss. It's the first time since 2012, they have lost five consecutive series. The Guardians are 5-11 since April 15, when they were 9-6. ... Allen, a rookie, is the just the second pitcher in Cleveland history (Herb Score was the first) to strike out eight or more in each of his first two career starts. ... LHP Sam Hentges, a Mounds View High School product, is expected to be activated this weekend. Hentges (left shoulder inflammation), who has been sidelined since spring training, pitched for Class AAA Columbus on Wednesday on a rehab assignment.