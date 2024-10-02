Cannabis: The tale of two city ordinances

St. Paul has taken a bold, inclusive approach. The City Council has unanimously approved new rules that will open 90% of the city’s current retail space to cannabis shops (which are usually called “dispensaries”). Outside of downtown, dispensaries will be kept 300 feet away from schools, striking a balance between safety and accessibility. By choosing not to enact the maximum buffer zones permitted under state law, St. Paul ensures that only 10% of current retail space is off-limits to cannabis businesses. The ordinance also allows “microbusinesses” — the marijuana equivalent of a microbrewery, with both cultivation and sales in one small business — along commercial corridors. This decision not only encourages entrepreneurship but also integrates cannabis businesses into the fabric of the community.