California changed rules for a track-and-field meet after a trans athlete's success. What to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is opening up its track-and-field championship to more girls after a transgender athlete drew controversy for qualifying for the meet.
The California Interscholastic Federation announced the temporary rule change Tuesday after high school junior AB Hernandez's success drew backlash, including from President Donald Trump. He criticized the athlete's participation in a social media post Tuesday, though the group said it decided on the rule change before that.
Here's what to know:
State law lets trans athletes compete
Former California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law in 2013 allowing students to participate in sex-segregated school programs, including on sports teams, and use bathrooms and other facilities that align with their gender identity.
A Republican-led effort to block that law failed recently in the Democratic-dominated Legislature. Another proposal that also failed would have required the federation to ban students whose sex was assigned male at birth from participating on a girls school sports team.
Federation announces rule change
The federation said it was launching a ''pilot entry process'' to allow more girls participate in the championship track-and-field meet.